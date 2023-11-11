Time to usher back era of people-centric governance across India, says Rahul Gandhi

"Mahatma Gandhi had once said, the most important voice is the one last in the line. Kummari Chandrayya's was one such voice. And the 'Dorala' BRS govt failed him. He was a small farmer from Telangana, struggling to make ends meet and burdened by loans. He died by suicide leaving behind his loving family," Gandhi said and shared the video of his visit to the family of the deceased farmer.