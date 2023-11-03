Y S Sharmila’s YSRTP to support Congress in Telangana Assembly elections

This comes after Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had earlier said that her party will contest the elections alone after there was no favourable outcome to the talks she had with the grand old party to merge her outfit into its fold.

However, today she has announced that the YSRTP will not be contesting the Telangana polls and will support the Congress instead.

(With DHNS inputs)

More to follow...