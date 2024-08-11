Aiming at 2027 UP polls, Akhilesh widens scope of his new social engineering

As the results show, the PDA formula catapulted the SP-Congress alliance to 43 seats leaving a gaping hole in the BJP's overall tally in the 18th Lok Sabha. Now as he prepares for the next big battle, the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Akhilesh has started moving another set of pieces on the political chess board. He is aiming to woo a section of the upper castes, especially the Brahmins, who have been with the BJP after the Congress' downfall and Mandal-Mandir rupture in the heartland politics since 1989.