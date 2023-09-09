Ghosi bypoll result sets off alarm bells in BJP as SP snatches upper caste votes

Ghosi assembly seat has a sizable population of Muslim, Chauhan, Rajbhar, Bhumihar, thakur communities and their support often prove decisive in the polls. ''A major section of the non-Yadav OBCs voted for us but at some places we could not get the support of the upper castes,'' remarked a senior leader of Nishad Party, which was an ally of the BJP.

The leader also said that upper caste voters might have been upset with the BJP owing to its perceived preference for the OBC voters. ''We should also keep in mind that the SP nominee was a Thakur and his community members may have voted for him in large numbers,'' he added.

''The upper caste voters have made it clear that they are not owned by the BJP,'' said SP nominee Sudhakar Singh. Singh also claimed that a large number of OBCs other than the Yadavs and the Dalits had also voted for him, which was reflected in the number of votes secured by him.

Local scribes said that a section of the Bhumihar voters might also have supported the SP, which they attributed to the support of the Congress that had recently appointed Ajay Rai, a Bhumihar, as its UP chief.

''We are certainly not happy with the result....we will review the result and take corrective measures,'' UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary said. SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary credited the victory to I.N.D.I.A, the grand opposition alliance.