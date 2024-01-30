JOIN US
Homeelectionsuttar pradesh

Lok Sabha elections 2024: SP announces first list, Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri

Dimple is the current MP from Mainpuri after having won seat in a by-election following the death of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 12:04 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced the names of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Dimple Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, Shafiqur Rahman Barq is being fielded from Sambhal and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow.

Dimple is the incumbent MP from the seat which she won in a by-election with a majority of over 2.8 lakh votes. The by-election was necessitated following the death of her father-in-law and former UP Chief Minister and Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Dimple had earlier served as member of the Lok Sabha for two terms from Kannauj.

More to follow..

(Published 30 January 2024, 12:04 IST)
