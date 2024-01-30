Lok Sabha elections 2024: SP announces first list, Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced the names of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Dimple Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, Shafiqur Rahman Barq is being fielded from Sambhal and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow.
Dimple is the incumbent MP from the seat which she won in a by-election with a majority of over 2.8 lakh votes. The by-election was necessitated following the death of her father-in-law and former UP Chief Minister and Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Dimple had earlier served as member of the Lok Sabha for two terms from Kannauj.
More to follow..