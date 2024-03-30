Lok Sabha polls 2024: SP-Cong alliance banking on 'PDA' to win reserved seats

BSP had then won five reserved seats while the SP had won the maximum seven seats. BSP's performance on the reserved seats had since been miserable and the party had not been able to maintain its grip on its core vote bank of Dalits in the state though it did manage to form the government in the state in 2007 Assembly polls winning 61 of the 86 reserved seats.

That the saffron party was aiming to maintain its hold on the reserved seats was evident, when the BJP inducted as many as nine Dalits in its ministry in the state after it won the 2022 Assembly polls.

Interestingly, the one minister, who was inducted from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) quota in the state cabinet last month after the saffron party's alliance with the RLD, also hailed from the Dalit community.

In the 2022 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 65 reserved seats and formed its government in the state. In 2017 the saffron part had fared even better on the reserved seats winning a whopping 71 seats. Interestingly in the 2012 Assembly the SP had won 58 reserved seats and formed its government in the state. It was quite evident, the party which had won the maximum reserved seats had formed its government in Uttar Pradesh.

The population of the Dalits was around 29 per cent in the state and the voters from the community were deciding factors not only on the reserved seats, but also on many other seats and therefore it was not surprising that all the major political players were trying every trick to woo them.

While the BJP has deployed its Dalit ministers and legislators to ensure success on the reserved seats and also elsewhere, the SP-Congress alliance is banking on the PDA formula to deliver in the polls. The SP had also undertaken a PDA Yatra in the state a few days back.

The BJP government in the state has sanctioned 'Y' plus security for firebrand Dalit leader and Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar alias Ravan in an apparent bid to give the message that it was sensitive to the interests of the community. Chandrashekhar was in the fray as an independent candidate from Nagina reserved seat this time.