Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their home turf: PM in Uttarakhand

Such a declaration by the Congress will add fuel to the fire in the ongoing “conspiracy” to destroy the culture of Uttarakhand, Modi said, asking people to give a "befitting reply" to the opposition party.

He was referring to a recent remark by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The party had later said that the BJP took the comment out of context.

Describing Uttarakhand as the land of the flower 'Brahma kamal', he asked people to push the lotus button during polling and put all five Lok Sabha seats into the BJP's kitty.

He said this was necessary to fulfil its pledge for a developed India, of which a developed Uttarakhand is going to be a significant part.

"But my expectations are even bigger this time. You have to break all past records. You have to win all booths," he said.

"I am confident that the people of the state will teach the Congress a lesson in the coming Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Modi said his government has stopped the loot by the corrupt so their anger against him is at its peak.

"Isn't corruption detrimental to the country? Shouldn't the country get rid of it? I am fighting this big war with the strength of your blessings," he said.

Under Congress government the advantages of government schemes did not reach the beneficiaries due to middlemen, he claimed.

But under the BJP government benefits of the schemes are reaching the beneficiaries directly through their bank accounts, he said.

Compared to the past, the country has been strengthened manifold under a strong and stable BJP government, he said.