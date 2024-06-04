Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Results in Bengal on expected lines, people have voted against anti-people BJP, says TMC

“The results are a reflection of people’s faith in the pro-people policies of the TMC government led by our supremo Mamata Banerjee. The people through this decisive mandate against the BJP have defeated the anti-Bengal forces. The results have also proved that the exit polls were a farce by the pro-BJP media,” TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen told PTI.

In 2019, the TMC had won 22 seats, whereas the BJP had won 18, and the Congress had bagged two seats.

Ecstatic TMC activists started celebrating by dancing to drum beats and smeared each other with 'green' gulal as the trends across West Bengal poured in.

"Joy Bangla (Hail Bengal)", "TMC Zindabad," BJP Hai Hai" slogans rented the air as thousands of TMC supporters hit the streets in Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, Diamond Harbour, Barrackpore, seats in the city and its neighbourhood.

Jubilant party supporters also gathered in large numbers in Asansol, Durgapur-Bardhaman and many other parts and exchanged sweets.

Many of them held pictures of the TMC supremo and cutouts of the party symbol.

"The celebrations have just started. The consistent campaign by the outsider BJP against Bengal, and the comments by the Prime Minister against the eating habits of people have been rebuffed by the voters. People have voted for Didi and Abhishek Banerjee," said a TMC activist in Jadavpur.

Trends from the counting of votes on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, which appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Speaking about BJP’s performance at the national level, Sen said the people have voted against the arrogance and misrule of the saffron camp..

“The results reflect that the BJP has been defeated morally and also politically,” he said.