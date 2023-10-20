JOIN US
entertainment

'12th Fail': Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar seek blessings at Patna temple

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar were in Patna to promote the film, and following the promotional activities, they both sought blessings and visited the famous temple of the city.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 09:13 IST

Bollywood stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar are leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of their film, 12th Fail. Recently, the lead actors were in Patna to promote the film, and following the promotional activities, they both sought blessings and visited a famous temple in the city.

Vikrant and Medha visited the Pracheen Hanuman temple to seek the blessings of the Lord Hanuman and prayed for the movie's success. Vikrant was dressed in a black attire, while Medha was dressed in white. The duo offered the prayers and a large crowd gathered in the temple to catch a glimpse of both stars.

The much-awaited film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is already generating positive talk among the masses.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure.

The film is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

(Published 20 October 2023, 09:13 IST)
