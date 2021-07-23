'14 Phere' movie review: Vikrant Massey-starrer is a mediocre romantic comedy

Director: Devanshu Singh

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan and Vineet Kumar



Rating: 2/5



Platform: Zee5



Actor Vikrant Massey's latest movie 14 Phere had the potential to be an entertaining yet sensitive romantic comedy but it ends up being nothing more than a one-time-watch. The film revolves around two college sweethearts, who are set to tie the knot and begin a new chapter in life. Their plans hit a major roadblock because of the fact that they are from different backgrounds and come from families that detest the notion of love marriage. The rest of the story focusses on their attempts at overcoming this major obstacle.



Mediocre execution



While the plot has pretty much everything that one would associate with romantic comedy--right from romance to a bit of chaos-- it doesn't quite leave a strong impact due to the middling execution. While the film does not become unwatchable at any point, one gets the feeling that it could have been a lot more.

The chemistry is missing

A romantic comedy can work only if the chemistry between the lead pair is crackling enough to captivate the audience. The Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam is a case in point. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer emerged as a winner despite the simple plot as the 'Rowdy' and actor Rashmika Mandanna hit it out of the park with their reel antics. This is exactly where 14 Phere falters as the narrative does not really focus on the love story, making it hard for the viewers to care for the reel lovers. That said, Vikrant and Kriti Kharbanda try their level best to cover up this shortcoming with their unmistakable sincerity.

Deja vu?



The other jarring aspect of 14 Phere is that most of the characters come across as rehashes of those seen in other films. Vineet Kumar's Kanhaiya Lal Singh is not different from his character in the series Maharani. Similarly, Sumit Suri's Vivek has shades of Arjun Rampal's 'Anna' from Housefull. This isn't a cardinal sin but it dilutes the experience. Moreover, the 'maa' sentiment as well as the protagonist's bond with his sister aren't fleshed out too well.

The bright side

That said, 14 Phere is not a wasted effort as a couple of scenes deliver just what was expected--a few laughs. A sequence set in a train is a case in point. The climax too is passable as it touches upon issues such as honour killing and one's right to choose a partner.

Decent performances

The performances are beyond any doubt the saviour of the flick. Vikrant does justice to a role that does not really challenge his abilities as an actor. The work here, however, pales in comparison to what he did in Haseen Dilrruba, a film where he got the chance to sink his teeth into a complex character. Kriti is decent in a role that does not offer her much. Vineet suits his role quite well. It is, however, Gauahar Khan who proves to be the show-stealer here. While her work isn't flawless, it clicks as she gives it her all. The supporting cast serves its purpose.

Closing thoughts

Music is widely regarded as the soul of a romantic comedy. The Aamir Khan-backed Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, for example, would not have emerged as the choice of the younger audience without popular songs such as Kabhi Kabhi Aditi and Pappu Can't Dance. 14 Phere disappoints on this front as the songs fall flat. The background score too is hardly anything memorable. Some of the dialogues produce a few chuckles but that is about all.