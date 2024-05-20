3am Records inaugurated with a glittering event in Mumbai

A newly founded Independent Music Label, 3am Records, saw a spectacular launch event in Mumbai over the weekend. Founded by the talented trio, Ankit Khera, Pooja Gupta, and Hitesh Patel, the label is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging multitalented artists to showcase their skills.

The launch party glittered with famous faces from the entertainment industry, making the launch a truly glamorous affair.

A standout moment at the launch was the unveiling of two music videos: Sarkar, starring Monis Khan and Payal Raha, and Jee Ni Lagda, featuring Khushi Chaudhary and Karan Jotwani. Both tracks garnered praise from music enthusiasts, earning positive responses all around.