3am Records inaugurated with a glittering event in Mumbai

A newly founded Independent Music Label, 3am Records, saw a spectacular launch event in Mumbai over the weekend. Founded by the talented trio, Ankit Khera, Pooja Gupta, and Hitesh Patel, the label is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging multitalented artists to showcase their skills.
The launch party glittered with famous faces from the entertainment industry, making the launch a truly glamorous affair.
A standout moment at the launch was the unveiling of two music videos: Sarkar, starring Monis Khan and Payal Raha, and Jee Ni Lagda, featuring Khushi Chaudhary and Karan Jotwani. Both tracks garnered praise from music enthusiasts, earning positive responses all around.
Upon the launch, the founders of 3am Records shared their excitement and gratitude. Ankit Khera said, "We are truly overwhelmed by the response we have received for our launch event. It's a dream come true for us to see our vision come to life."
"We are committed to supporting upcoming artists and providing a platform for them to shine in the music industry," added Pooja Gupta.
These emerging label underscore the ever-changing landscape of the music industry, as prominent artists and executives establish platforms to champion diverse and cutting-edge musical talents worldwide.
3am Records is positioned to transform the independent music scene, bringing a pioneering and inventive perspective that promises to leave a lasting impact on the industry.
Published 20 May 2024, 15:49 IST