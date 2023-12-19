5 most awaited films of 2024

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has topped the charts of Ormax's 'The Most Awaited Films of 2024' in Hindi which stands as testimony to the fact that it is sure to bring mayhem at the box office.
Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
The highly anticipated third installment of the beloved Hera Pheri franchise is one of the Hindi movies that everyone is excited to watch on the big screen.
Credit: IMDb
Rohit Shetty's cop universe Singham Again is also one of the most awaited Hindi films, according to the Ormax media.
Credit: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
The sequel of Hrithik starrer War has huge expectations from the cine lovers. Ever since the announcement of Jr NTR joining War 2, the craze has gone to another level.
Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
After the stupendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee have joined hands again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies.
Credit: IMDb