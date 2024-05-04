A stand-up phenomenon called ‘Zakirism’

Rohit Pathak, aka Ronny, essayed by Khan, is a lot similar to the persona he portrays on stage — a blend of pathos, heroism, lover, friend, filial duties, and small town aspirations. But who is Zakir Khan? He has been interviewing actors, doing stand-up tours all over the world, writing, and acting in his own shows. Khan is, by far, the most famous comedian in India. The reason for that is his journey, and his connect with his audience which could be divided into three categories. First is die-heart followers of his ‘Sakht Launda’ (a self aware man with a lot of self control who can’t get swayed by cunning girls) image, second, youngsters who consume pathos-driven nostalgic content which is the biggest cohort on the Internet, and third, primary consumer of English speaking comedy enamoured by his story-telling abilities (this cohort includes many celebrities).