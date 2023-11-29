Actor-politician Captain Vijayakanth's health deteriorates slightly, put under respiratory assistance

Actor and founder of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Captain Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital last week after complaining of severe cough, fever and breathing issues.
According to the hospital's latest bulletin, the veteran actor is unstable and is under medical treatment. The health condition of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth slightly deteriorated in the last 24-hours and is under respiratory assitance.
The latest medical bulletin said a team of doctors is monitoring the health conditions of the 71-year-old Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader.
This piece of news has sent some uncertainty surrounding his health recovery and his fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting Vijayakanth's recovery and a quick return to good health.
Vijayakanth served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.
He is one of the fierce politicians in Tamil Nadu who is known for his powerful and fiery speeches. However, he kept a very low profile after his ill health a few years ago.