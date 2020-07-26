Actor Vijayalakshmi attempts to end her life

Multilingual actor of Sri Lankan-Tamil descent Vijayalakshmi, who won the Best Actress award for Kannada movie Nagamandala (1997) attempted to end her life in Chennai on Sunday.

She was rushed to a hospital in the city for treatment after the suicide bid.

The actor uploaded a video on her social media handle claiming that she decided to end her life due to torture by an actor-turned-politician in Tamil Nadu. She claimed that she was targeted on social media for the last few months for being born in Karnataka. 

She said that her death should be a big eye-opener for everyone.

Vijayalakshmi has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Her mother is a Sri Lankan-Tamil who relocated to India due to the 1984 riots in the neighbouring country. She completed education in Bengaluru.

Earlier, in 2006, she had attempted to end life claiming that a director of a television game show in Tamil tortured her.

In another similar attempt in 2011, she claimed the same ground. But, she named a different director. 

Later, a Kannada actor had helped her when she underwent treatment in Bengaluru. Later, she claimed that the actor also tortured her.

