Aditi Prabhudeva welcomes baby girl in Joyous Ugadi

In a momentous occasion coinciding with the auspicious festival of Ugadi, actress Aditi Prabhudeva welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world with her husband Yashas Patla, spreading joy and blessings to her family and fans alike. The actress, known for her versatile roles and endearing performances, embraced motherhood with spreading joy and blessings to her family and fans alike.

The news of Aditi's delivery spread like wildfire among her fans and she is flooded with outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and colleagues in the cine industry.

Aditi took to her Instagram account and shared this happy news with her fans and followers. She wrote;

🌷 4.4.2024 🌷 Our house Mahalakshmi 🥰❤️

🌷Ugadi wishes to all🌷 (sic)