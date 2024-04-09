Aditi Prabhudeva welcomes baby girl in Joyous Ugadi

In a momentous occasion coinciding with the auspicious festival of Ugadi, actress Aditi Prabhudeva welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world with her husband Yashas Patla, spreading joy and blessings to her family and fans alike. The actress, known for her versatile roles and endearing performances, embraced motherhood with spreading joy and blessings to her family and fans alike.
The news of Aditi's delivery spread like wildfire among her fans and she is flooded with outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and colleagues in the cine industry.
Aditi took to her Instagram account and shared this happy news with her fans and followers. She wrote;
🌷 4.4.2024 🌷 Our house Mahalakshmi 🥰❤️
🌷Ugadi wishes to all🌷 (sic)
Ugadi, the Kannada new year, marks the onset of a fresh cycle, promising new beginnings and prosperity. Aditi and her family found themselves immersed in a celebration of life and blessings on the festival.
Earlier, Aditi made headlines with her pregnancy announcement. Pictures from her baby shower and pregnancy shoot made waves on socai media.
Aditi is best known for her performances in Kannada films like Brahmachari, Old Monk, Sinnga and others. She was last seen in Totapuri Chapter 1, co-starring Jaggesh, Dhananjay and Suman Ranganathan.
(Published 09 April 2024, 11:26 IST)