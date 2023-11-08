After Rashimka, Katrina Kaif's morphed pic from 'Tiger 3' goes viral!

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif is the latest celebrity to fall victim to deepfake. The entire film fraternity is shocked by this digitally-altered image of Katrina Kaif from her upcoming movie Tiger 3. The morphed image is from the towel fight scene which has become one of the biggest talking points ever since the release of Tiger 3 trailer. The edited image shows Katrina Kaif in white lingerie.
A morphed image of Katrina Kaif from 'Tiger 3' is seen on the left and a still from the upcoming film is seen on the right.
Netizens were quick to find it fake and several took to social media to react strongly to the deepfake image.
The world is celebrating the rise in technology and AI has been a huge boon in the recent past. The technology has been widely accepted in the creative fields. Though AI is hugely beneficial, these deepfakes and misuse of Artificial Intelligence has posed a significant threat.
With back-to-back incidents, people think that AI is posing a big threat in coming days and needs some stern action to combat this menace.
A few days back, Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral online and several celebs strongly reacted to it.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3, opposite Salman Khan, which has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie is set to release this Diwali, November 12, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.