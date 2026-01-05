<p>Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are back in town after ringing in the New Year in NYC. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday morning, and visuals of them along with daughter Aaradhya are garnering immense attention online.</p><p>Twinning in sleek black looks, the smiling couple seemed to be in a happy mood as they headed back home. Both were glowing with joy and appeared to be in a fantastic mood as they were captured by the paparazzi exiting the airport in Mumbai. </p><p>By ringing in 2026 together in New York, Aishwarya and Abhishek once again effectively silenced long-standing rumours of a separation. A photo of the celebrity couple obliging a selfie during their peaceful US getaway went viral, providing a visual rebuttal to years of media speculation and theories triggered by Aishwarya’s absence from Bachchan’s family events.</p>.<p>The power couple reportedly enjoyed a quiet holiday in New York by enjoying romantic strolls and cosy dinners.</p><p>Earlier, Abhishek also opened up and talked about whether Aaradhya is aware of the rumours surrounding her parents. He said, “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job. I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago." </p><p>The couple's journey began with their initial meeting in the early 2000s, eventually leading to iconic collaborations in <em>Dhoom 2</em> and <em>Guru</em>. Following their 2007 wedding and the 2011 arrival of their daughter, Aaradhya, they have consistently guarded their personal life. They remain one of Bollywood’s more private pairs, typically only addressing media rumours when they feel it is absolutely essential. </p>