<p>Ahmedabad: To lead a grand 'Shaurya Yatra' at Somnath Temple to mark 1000 years since the attack known in history as the 'Sack of Somnath', participate in the regional 'Vibrant Gujarat' event in Rajkot at Marwadi University, and host the German Chancellor in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his home state for three days beginning January 10.</p><p>BJP sources said that the PM is scheduled to arrive at Gir Somnath district on January 10 evening and will chair a meeting with the trustees of Somnath Temple, which he also heads as its chairman. </p><p>Next morning, he is expected to offer special prayers at the temple and later lead a two-km grand road show called "Shaurya Yatra" marking 1000 years of attack on Somnath temple. </p><p>Local sources said that the yatra may include 108 horses. The prime minister is also scheduled to address a public gathering after the road show.</p><p>The PM had recently shared a long post stating that "The Year 2026 is significant for the Somnath Temple. It has been 1,000 years since the first attack on this great shrine. </p><p>It was in January of 1026 that Mahmud of Ghazni attacked this Temple, seeking to destroy a great symbol of faith and civilisation, through a violent and barbaric invasion."</p><p>From Somnath, Modi will be reach Rajkot where he will be inaugurating the 2nd Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Summit at Marwadi University. In the evening, BJP sources said, the prime minister is likely to visit Sabarmati Ashram which is undergoing redevelopment. </p><p>The next morning, on January 12, he is expected visit again with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. From Ashram, the PM is likely to participate in the Kite Festival on Sabarmati Riverfront.</p><p>Modi and Merz are expected to hold bilateral talks at Mahatma Mandir later in the day. Sources also said that the PM may inaugurate the final leg of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail connecting Sachivalaya with the Mahatma Mandir.</p>