'Ajeeb Daastaans' movie review: Karan Johar-backed anthology makes a decent impact

Platform: Netflix



Directors: Neeraj Ghaywan, Raj Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Kayoze Irani

Rating: 2.5/5

The Karan Johar-backed Ajeeb Daastaans is an ambitious anthology movie that features four unrelated stories about the darker side of human nature. It brings together four talented filmmakers and has a strong cast that includes seasoned performers such as Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Here is a look at whether Ajeeb Daastaans is worth the hype.

Majnu (2/5)

Majnu, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jaideep Ahlawat, revolves around the difficulties faced by the protagonist when he is forced to marry a young woman he hardly knows. The basic plot is promising and caters to those who are fond of raw and twisted romantic dramas. The premise, however, falls flat due to the half-baked execution. Majnu opens on an abrupt note, which sets the tone for the mediocrity to follow. The screenplay is lacklustre and the characters come across as caricatures.



The complex dynamics between them, which could have been the backbone of Majnu, too isn't explored properly. The makers needed to rely more on the emotional aspect of the story rather than the sexual one. There is a twist towards the end but it is a clear case of too little too late.

Jaideep tries his level best to lift a character that comes across as the poor cousin of 'Kaleen' from the web series Mirzapur.



Sana is burdened with a one-dimensional character, which does not do justice to her abilities as a performer. She is sincere but her performance lacks the rawness needed for such a role. The rest of the cast is okay.

Khilauna (2.5/5)



The Raj Mehta-directed segment is reminiscent of the Oscar-winning South Korean movie Parasite and explores the dynamics between the 'haves' and 'have nots'. It, however, is not as dark or violent as Bong Joon-ho's movie even though it features an equally shocking climax. Khilauna revolves around what happens when a woman, who works as domestic help, and her friend find themselves in a soup following an unexpected turn of events. The plot makes the desired impact due to the effective execution and Nushrat Bharucha's invested performance. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star gets the body language right and does justice to a character that is manipulative and vulnerable in equal proportions. She is supported by Abhishek Banerjee of Stree fame. He delivers a sincere performance, which may remind viewers of his work in Unpaused.

Geeli Pucchi (3/5)



Geeli Pucchi is the best segment of Ajeeb Daastaans and features a layered narrative. It revolves around the dynamics between two women who work in the same organisation and starts off as a story about the professional rivalry. Issues such as caste bias and sexuality are touched upon subsequently, which adds a new layer to the narrative. The writing is pretty good as these subplots gel with the core theme rather well. Konkona transforms into her character and lets her eyes do the talking. She is ably supported by Aditi Rao Hydari, who channels the innocence of her character. Her nok-jhok with the Omkara actor is as relatable as anything can be. The climax works due to its organic intensity. The rest of the cast serves its purpose.



Ankahi (2.5/5)



Ankahi is a sensitive drama that is likely to appeal to those who liked films such as Black and the yesteryear classic Koshish. It, however, may not click with the 'Gen Y' audience. The segment revolves around the complicated relationship between a married woman and her hearing-impaired lover. The characters have been fleshed out well, the hallmark of a good screenplay. Shefali Shah makes her presence felt even though she does internalise the character the way she did in Delhi Crime. Manav Kaul proves to be the scene-stealer here and hits the right notes with his strong performance. The twinkle in his eyes in scenes with Shefali brings out the vulnerability of his character. The realistic climax is in complete sync with the theme of Ankahi.