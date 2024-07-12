Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was actively promoting his latest film Sarfira, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation, as per reports.
The star will miss the highly publicised wedding due to the virus infection.
Meanwhile, his highly-anticipated movie has hit theatres today.
Akshay's presence was eagerly anticipated at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding by Bollywood enthusiasts.
Akshay Kumar was one of the celebrities whom Anant Ambani visited personally and invited for the wedding.
Akshay Kumar had been promoting Sarfira when he felt unwell, and decided to get tested after being told that some crew members of his promotion team had tested positive for Covid. The actor tested positive on Friday morning and would end up missing the last leg of promotions as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him. It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself. Well, the onset of monsoon has led to Covid-19 striking again and Akshay is one of the many affected, reports HT City
Directed by filmmaker Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is an official adaptation of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020). The movie stars Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan and Kollywood Singham Suriya in a cameo.
Published 12 July 2024, 11:24 IST