Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was actively promoting his latest film Sarfira, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation, as per reports.

The star will miss the highly publicised wedding due to the virus infection.

Meanwhile, his highly-anticipated movie has hit theatres today.

Akshay's presence was eagerly anticipated at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding by Bollywood enthusiasts.

Akshay Kumar was one of the celebrities whom Anant Ambani visited personally and invited for the wedding.