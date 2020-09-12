Akshay Kumar to Vivek Oberoi: Do you know the Kannada debut of these Bollywood stars?

Actor Sanjay Dutt will soon be making his Sandalwood debut with the pan-India biggie KGF Chapter 2, featuring Yash in the lead, and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. 'Baba', however, is not the first Bollywood star to try his luck in Kannada cinema. Here's is a look at the Sandalwood debuts of five popular B-town actors.
Akshay Kumar (Vishnu Vijaya, 1993)
Bollywood's favourirte 'Khiladi' acted alongside Sandalwood legend Vishnuvardhan in the action-drama Vishnu Vijaya, which did well at the Karnataka box office. Its Hindi version Ashaant, however, sank without a trace. The cast included Pankaj Dheer, Ashvini Bhave and Sharat Saxena. Credit: Facebook/AkshayKumar
Anil Kapoor (Pallavi Anu Pallavi, 1993)
'Lakhan' played the lead role in Mani Ratnam's Kannada movie Pallavi Anu Pallavi during the early stages of his career, impressing a section of the audience with his sincere performance. The film did decent business at the box office and eventually attained cult status. It was dubbed into Tamil as Priya Oh Priya.Credit: AFP Photo
Jackie Shroff ( C/o Footpath, 2006)
Shroff, the star of popular films such as Hero and Ram Lakhan, made his Sandalwood debut with a key role in the critically-acclaimed children's film C/o Footpath, directed by Kishan Shrikanth.Credit: AFP Photo
Suniel Shetty (Pailwaan, 2019)
'Anna' entered the Kannada film industry with a supporting role in Sudeep's sports-drama Pailwaan, hitting the right notes with his effective performance. The film received good reviews from the target audience and made a decent impact at the box office. It was released in five languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam), making it a grand affair for all concerned. Credit: Twitter/@imshiva17
Vivek Oberoi (Rustum, 2019)
Oberoi made his Kannada debut with the action-packed Rustum, which featured Shivarajkumar in the lead, adding a new dimension to his career. The film, however, failed to make much of an impact at the box office despite featuring a terrific performance from the 'Simple Ruling King'. Credit: File Photo