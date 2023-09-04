Akshay Oberoi to romance Ashnoor Kaur in 'Tu Chahiye'

Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to grace the big screen once again, this time in a captivating romantic drama titled Tu Chahiye. Paired opposite television sensation Ashnoor Kaur, the film promises to sweep audiences off their feet with its heartwarming love story.

Akshay Oberoi, known for his ability to seamlessly embody diverse roles, steps into the shoes of a charismatic lover boy, breathing life into a character that is sure to resonate with viewers. From his riveting portrayal in a courtroom drama in the acclaimed series Illegal to his upcoming role as an air force pilot in the eagerly-awaited film Fighter, Akshay consistently delivers performances that captivate and engage audiences.