Al Pacino explains awkward Oscars moment presenting best picture

Actor Al Pacino sought to explain his awkward and abrupt announcement of Oppenheimer as the best picture winner at the Academy Awards, saying in a statement Monday that the producers had decided he would not read the full list of nominees.

“I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony,” Pacino said in the statement.

“I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.”

Instead of the typical lead-up to the most important announcement of the night, Pacino omitted the customary “And the Oscar goes to” followed by a dramatic pause, instead opening the envelope and proclaiming - "And my eyes see Oppenheimer".

That prompted what appeared to be a moment of uncertainty that soon ebbed as the cast and crew of the film, including its director, Christopher Nolan, realized that they had won and began to make their way to the stage.