Al Pacino splits from girlfriend Noor Alfallah months after welcoming baby

One of the greatest and most influential actors, Al Pacino (83) and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah are headed for a heartbreaking split.
The couple welcomed a baby boy on June 6 and their separation news is heartbreaking for their fans.
A leading publication reports that Alfallah has filed legal documents in Los Angeles demanding full physical custody of the infant, Roman Alfallah. She wants Pacino to have 'reasonable visitation' rights.
Prior to Roman, Al Pacino had three babies. Two with acting coach Jan Tarrant and one with actress Beverly D'Angelo.
Reportedly, Al Pacino and Noor had been romantically linked since April 2022, and the baby is Pacino's fourth child. This made Al Pacino one of the oldest people in Hollywood to have a child.