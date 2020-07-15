‘Alex Rider’ series review: Otto Farrant starrer makes a fair impact

Platform: SonyLIV

Cast: Otto Farrant, Stephen Dillane and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo

Rating: 2.5/5

The eagerly-awaited Alex Rider, which was released on SonyLIV a few days ago, is a sincere attempt at storytelling that is likely to click with a section of the audience. The series revolves around what happens when a young boy enrolls in ‘some sort of school’ following the death of a close relative. The basic storyline is quite engaging and has enough ‘masala’ to keep the younger generation hooked.

The screenplay relies more on ‘showing’ rather than ‘telling’, which adds depth to the onscreen action. It, however, might not be everyone’s cup of tea as the proverbial adults in the room are likely to find it hard to suspend their disbelief. The narrative also lacks a sense of urgency at certain points, which dilutes the impact.

The interrogation scene in one of the initial episodes has been executed well and goes a long way in adding to the aura surrounding the titular character. Similarly, the sequences involving the hero’s introduction to the world of ‘point blanc’ make a decent impact. A few twists and turns too hit the right notes. However, the death of a key character feels rushed and does not live up to its potential.

Moreover, Alex Rider gives Harry Potter and James Bond vibes at points and this acts as a distraction.

Coming to performances, Otto Farrant is the heart and soul of Alex Rider. The young actor adds a new dimension to his character with his organic intensity and confident screen presence. His swag is arguably the backbone of the previously-mentioned interrogation scene.

Stephen Dillane of Game of Thrones fame is sincere, upping his game when needed. Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo proves that she is a solid performer, breathing life into what would otherwise have been a generic character.

Vicky McClure too gives a good account of herself despite getting relatively less scope. The supporting cast serves its purpose.

The background score falls flat at many points, failing to add a new dimension to Alex Rider. Editing is okay even though a few scenes drag a bit. The production values are good as the show has a rich look and feel. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.