'Alexander: The Making of a God' review: Reveting story of young Alexander

Right from its beginning, the six-part mini-series builds, carefully and judiciously, a sense of impending greatness, a destiny that will inevitably be fulfilled. The episode begins with archaeologist Dr Papakosta overseeing a dig in present-day Alexandria, where every day she finds new treasures — an earthen lamp one day, a broken marble statue of Alexandar on another lucky day. We then move to 334 BC where Alexander (Buck Braithwaite), who is in a self-imposed exile from Macedonia, is sparring with his closest confidantes Ptolemy (Dino Kelly) and Hephaestion (Will Stevens). The documentary takes this opportunity to inform the viewers about how common same-sex relationships were in antiquity and how there were no labels or distinctions then for such pairings. Nice touch!