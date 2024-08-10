Alfred Hitchcock at 125: As enticing as ever

As Scottie tails Madeleine, he constructs a narrative that goes back in the city’s history and he is obsessed. After he saves her life when she throws herself into the bay, the mystique around Madeleine reaches its culmination. It is in the Sequoia National Park when Scottie and Madeleine (now together) gaze at the cross-section of a fallen tree, the rings marking the different centuries and going back to 1066 (The Battle of Hastings). Madeleine marks out Carlotta’s birth and death on it as if they were her own: “I was born here, I died here and you took no notice of me.” The sequence dazzles and it is as though Madeleine’s story now had the whole of history incorporated as a ghostly appendage.