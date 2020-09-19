Alive is a feebly entertaining zombie film

#Alive is a zombie film about the lockdown and claustrophobia; that’s what the tagline of the film came with.

However, it became clear that the film didn’t have a good grasp on the topic. This did not feel like a survival film. The protagonist Oh Joon‑woo wasn’t starving or finding it hard to sleep at night or even scared. He was mostly behaving like he had got locked up in a room and was trying to get out.

Talking about what’s good in the film would be easier. The film is lighthearted and an easy watch.

The tech our hero uses is cool, and it was a relief to see another character, a girl, make an entry. Kim Yoo‑bin, portrayed by Park Shin‑hye, had very little to do but what was expected of her was done well.

What makes the film bad is the way the film approaches the lockdown, that too one that involves zombies. The film could have been an allegory for the lockdown, but it turns out to be a generic zombie film that is just set during a pandemic.