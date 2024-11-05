Allu Arjun vs Fahadh Faasil showdown poster unveiled as 'Pushpa: The Rule' countdown begins

<p>The countdown has officially started! Fans of <em>Pushpa</em> have long awaited the sequel, and now <em>Pushpa: The Rule</em> is on its way. Following the blockbuster success of <em>Pushpa: The Rise</em>, this new chapter promises to amplify the action, drama, and thrill—and the latest poster offers an exciting glimpse of what’s to come.</p><p>Upping the excitement, the makers Mythri Movie Makers have released a new poster along with the countdown, captioning it as, One month to go for #Pushpa2TheRule ❤🔥</p><p>Prepare yourself – THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM of the year is set to take the theaters by storm in a month 💥💥</p><p>TRAILER EXPLODING SOON 🌋🌋</p><p>#1MonthToGoForPushpa2RAGE</p><p>#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th (sic)</p>.<p><em>Pushpa: The Rise</em> made waves in 2021, earning critical acclaim and commercial success, which set high expectations for the sequel. With Arjun reprising his role as the charismatic smuggler Pushpa Raj, along with Rashmika Mandanna who plays his love interest and Fahadh who plays a wicked IPS officer. Fans are eager to see how the story unfolds and what new challenges Allu will face.</p><p>Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to deliver high-octane action, gripping drama, and stunning visuals. <em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em> releases in theatres Pan India on December 5.</p>