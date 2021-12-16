Allu Arjun's new look to Fahadh Fassil's Telugu debut: 5 reasons to watch 'Pushpa'

Actor Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa is set to hit the screens on December 17 much to the delight of his fans. The biggie has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs with its 'massy' trailer and catchy songs. With 'Bunny mania' set to begin, here is a look at five reasons to watch the actioner in theatres.

'Bunny' in a new avatar

Allu Arjun consolidated his standing in the Telugu film industry last year when Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite facing competition from Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. It had an urban setting and a light-hearted narrative. Pushpa appears to be a complete departure from the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed blockbuster as it deals with an intense story that plays out in the Telugu heartland. Allu Arjun, who plays a lorry driver, sports a 'desi' look complete with a lungi. This indicates that the biggie will be a 'different' experience for 'Bunny' fans.

Also Read | 'Pushpa' pre-release business: Will Allu Arjun's movie reach break-even in Telugu states?

Will 'Srivalli' work her magic?

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Tollywood debut with the well-received Chalo, emerged as a household name when Geetha Govindam emerged as a blockbuster while receiving rave reviews. With Pushpa, she has taken a step in a new direction as Srivalli-- a woman from the rural areas-- is a complete departure from the urban characters she played in films such as Bheeshma and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Samantha at her boldest

The 'special song' is widely regarded as an important part of commercial Telugu cinema. The 2016 release Janatha Garage, for example, saw Kajal Aggarwal groove to the catchy Pakka Local number. Similarly, Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah set the dance floor on fire with their chemistry in the Daang Daang track from Sarileru Neekevvaru. Pushpa is no exception on this front as features the sensuous Oo Antava number, which features top star Samantha in a bold avatar. Her chemistry with Allu Arjun and the song's setting indicate that fans are in for a treat.

Bankable combination

Pushpa has been directed by Sukumar, who shares a special bond with Allu Arjun. The two first collaborated for the 2004 release Arya, which attained cult status. The two reunited for its sequel Aarya 2, which proved to be a treat for the target audience and was remade in multiple languages. The combination's track record indicates that Pushpa is in safe hands. This, interestingly, will be the filmmaker's first release after the 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha.

Will Fahadh Faasil impress the Telugu cinema?

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the antagonist in Pushpa, which marks his Tollywood debut. The heartthrob excels in grey/negative roles, something that became evident when he delivered a fantastic performance in Joji. He was equally good when he played a killer in Irul even though the thriller did not do justice to his abilities. It remains to be seen whether Pushpa helps him floor the Telugu audience.