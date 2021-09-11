Always wanted to work with Shiva Nirvana, he handles emotions well: Ritu Varma on ‘Tuck Jagadish’

Actor Ritu Varma says that she agreed to be part of the recently-released Telugu film Tuck Jagadish as she wanted to work with director Shiva Nirvana. Speaking to DH, she said that he is one of the few filmmakers who can do complete justice to emotional narratives.

“I liked his previous films Ninnu Kori and Majili and wanted to work with him. I really like the family drama genre and wanted to do one. I feel Shiva can handle emotions quite beautifully,” added the star.

Ritu, widely regarded as one of Telugu cinema's most underrated stars, began her acting career with a supporting role in Baadshah, which hit the screens in 2013. It was, however, her work in the 2016 release Pelli Choopulu that established her as a household name. Many thought that the romantic comedy would open new avenues for her but that did not happen as she didn't have any releases for nearly four years.

“The type of roles I wanted to do did not come my way and I was choosy. I want to do good films,” said Ritu.

The star found her mojo when she essayed key roles in the Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Telugu flick Ninnila Ninnila. Her latest film Tuck Jagadish is an important affair for her as it marks her first collaboration with Nani, the undisputed ‘Natural Star’ of Telugu cinema.

“I don’t need to say anything about Nani as he does only good films,” added the actor.

Tuck Jagadish is touted to be a family drama with commercial elements and it revolves around what happens with the protagonist is betrayed by his elder brother. It was to be released in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. The team soon opted for a ‘direct to OTT’ release, skipping the theatrical route. Tuck Jagadish premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (September 9), and received mixed reviews. It has an impressive supporting cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rohini and Nassar.

With Tuck Jagadish on OTT, Ritu is set to turn her attention to Varudu Kaavalenu. She is also part of Gautham Menon’s delayed film Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram.