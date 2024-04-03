Amit Trivedi to compose music for Kannada film 'Uttarakaanda'

While Charan Raj scored the music for the promo of Uttarakaanda, Trivedi will compose the film's music, according to the makers of the film.

Uttarakaanda, an action drama set in north Karnataka is directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the KRG Studios banner.

KRG, Rohit Padaki and Dhananjaya have come together again after the success of the direct-to-OTT comedy drama Rathnan Prapancha (2021).

After Ramya (Divya Spandana), who was supposed to make her comeback with the film backed out recently, the makers are yet to finalise the female lead.

The film is set go on floors mid-April in and around Vijayapura.

Trivedi made his debut as a music composer in the 2008 Hindi film Aamir and is known for films like Dear Zindagi, Dev D, Kedarnath, Qala, Andhadhun, Udta Punjab, Wake Up Sid and Queen among others.