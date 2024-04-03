Amit Trivedi to compose music for Kannada film 'Uttarakaanda'

Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi will make his Sandalwood debut with the Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya K A starrer Uttarakaanda.
“I have totally understood the vibe and emotion this film carries and the tale Rohit Padaki and KRG is ready to tell. I am all enthusiastic to explore and experiment. Highly excited to be a part of such hardcore native tales,” said Amit Trivedi in a press statement.
While Charan Raj scored the music for the promo of Uttarakaanda, Trivedi will compose the film's music, according to the makers of the film.
Uttarakaanda, an action drama set in north Karnataka is directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the KRG Studios banner.
KRG, Rohit Padaki and Dhananjaya have come together again after the success of the direct-to-OTT comedy drama Rathnan Prapancha (2021).
After Ramya (Divya Spandana), who was supposed to make her comeback with the film backed out recently, the makers are yet to finalise the female lead.
The film is set go on floors mid-April in and around Vijayapura.
Trivedi made his debut as a music composer in the 2008 Hindi film Aamir and is known for films like Dear Zindagi, Dev D, Kedarnath, Qala, Andhadhun, Udta Punjab, Wake Up Sid and Queen among others.
