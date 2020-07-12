Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, is stable

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for Covid-19 late on Saturday night is stable, hospital authorities said.

The 77-year-old Bollywood icon was admitted to the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital at Vile Parle after he and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the virus.

"Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted at the isolation unit," a Nanavati Hospital spokesperson said.

The actor confirmed that he would keep updating his fans on his health condition through social media platforms.