An honour to dress iconic JLo for her birthday: Manish Malhotra on dressing Jennifer Lopez

Mumbai: Designer Manish Malhotra says it was an "honour" for him to dress the iconic Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez.

Malhotra, 57, took to Instagram on Thursday morning and expressed his gratitude for having an opportunity to make a custom gown for the Hollywood star on her Bridgerton-themed birthday party.

Lopez turned 55 on July 24 and had a theme inspired by the popular Netflix romantic drama Bridgerton, which recently had its third season out.

The post shared by the designer, featured Lopez sitting on a throne in a light blue gown with heavy golden floral work all over it. Malhotra shared in the caption that it took 40 artisans over 3,490 hours to craft it.