Anant Nag movie picks

Anant Nag landed his debut film during his days as a Kannada and Konkani theatre artiste in Mumbai. Since then he has worked in about 300 films across languages — predominantly in Kannada.
Sankalpa (1973)
At a recent event in Bengaluru, Anant Nag recalled how he got a call from Y N Krishnamurthy (the then editor of Prajavani) for the lead role of ‘Sankalpa’, the film thus becoming Nag’s first. Directed by Nanjaraje Urs, ‘Sankalpa’ continued the art-house cinema tradition initiated by Pattabhirama Reddy’s ‘Samskara’ in 1970. ‘Sankalpa’ discusses the conflict between theism and rationality. A Baba visits the house of a devotee, whose educated son (Anant Nag) and daughter-in-law are both atheists.
Ankur (1974)
Shyam Benegal’s debut directorial ‘Ankur’ is a Dakhni language film that explores casteism and extramarital affairs. Lakshmi and her deaf-mute husband Kishtayya — belonging to the Dalit community — serve the village landlord’s son, Surya (Anant Nag). Surya is attracted to Lakshmi and has an affair with her, when Kishtayya flees the village after he is caught stealing. Surya’s wife returns home, Lakshmi is pregnant with Surya’s child, Kishtayya returns — they all find themselves at a crossroads.
Hamsageete (1975)
‘Hamsageethe’, directed by G V Iyer, is based on Ta Ra Su’s novel by the same name, which traces the story of the 18th century Karnatic musician Bhairavi Venkata Subbaiah. Balamuralikrishna’s music elevated the film, which is a musical, to great heights.
Kanneshwara Rama (1977)
Directed by M S Sathyu, ‘Kanneshwara Rama’ explores the shenanigans of Rama (Anant Nag), a dacoit and long sought after fugitive .
Bara (1982)
Based on the novel of the same name by U R Ananthamurthy, ‘Bara’ is directed by M S Sathyu. It explores the political situation in a drought-affected district. The narrative is set during the Emergency when a leftist idealistic district commissioner (Anant Nag) struggles to deal with politics and the plight of the citizens.
Anveshane (1983)
Shyam (Anant Nag) and Revati (Smita Patil), a middle-class couple live with two daughters and lead a simple life, until they find a corpse in the middle of their living room. ‘Anveshane’ is written by Girish Karnad and directed by T S Nagabharana.
Avasthe (1987)
Directed by Krishna Masadi, ‘Avasthe’ is based on U R Ananthamurthy’s novel of the same name. It discusses socialism, liberalism, capitalism, and parliamentarianism. The country is struggling with the rise in corruption and a loss of human values, the prime minister is emerging as a dictator. Krishnappa Gowda (Anant Nag), a revolutionary leader is on his
deathbed — he is disturbed by the events and recalls incidents from the different stages of his life.
Swathi Thirunal (1987)
‘Swathi Thirunal’ is a Malayalam language film directed by Lenin Rajendran that details the life of Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma, the Maharaja of Travancore. Anant Nag plays the role of the maharaja.
Anant Nag’s popular films include ‘Bayalu Daari’, ‘Maathu Tappada Maga’, ‘Naa Ninna Bidalaare’, ‘Chandanada Gombe’, ‘Minchina Ota’, ‘Accident’, ‘Narada Vijaya’, ‘Nodi Swamy Navirodu Hige’, ‘Beladingala Baale’ and comedy films like ‘Golmaal Radhakrishna’, ‘Challenge Gopalakrishna’, ‘Gowri Ganesha’, ‘Ganesha Subramanya’, and the more recent ‘Mungaru Male’, ‘Galipata’ and ‘Paramathma’, among others. Nag has also played important roles in Hindi films like ‘Nishant’, ‘Manthan’, ‘Bhumika: The Role’, ‘Gehrayee’, ‘Kondura’, and ‘Anahat’.