Anant Nag movie picks

Directed by Krishna Masadi, ‘Avasthe’ is based on U R Ananthamurthy’s novel of the same name. It discusses socialism, liberalism, capitalism, and parliamentarianism. The country is struggling with the rise in corruption and a loss of human values, the prime minister is emerging as a dictator. Krishnappa Gowda (Anant Nag), a revolutionary leader is on his

deathbed — he is disturbed by the events and recalls incidents from the different stages of his life.