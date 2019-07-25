Anne Hathaway expecting second child

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are pregnant with their second child, the Oscar winner has announced.

Hathaway, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

"It's not for a movie... #⁣⁣ 2⁣ ⁣

"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," Hathaway captioned her black-and-white selfie showing off her baby bump.

The actor did not reveal how far along she is or the gender of the baby.

Hathaway and Shulman, 38, are already parents to son Jonathan Rosebanks, who is three.