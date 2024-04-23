Anne Hathaway's unforgettable reaction to Leandro Trossard's goal for Arsenal breaks the internet

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway found herself caught in the fervor of football, reacting unforgettably to Leandro Trossard's stunning goal for Arsenal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Fans of Hathaway around the globe went berserk watching her celebrations and has flooded the social media. Visuals of Hathaway’s unique celebration is goal is going viral on social media.
The incident occurred during the promotions of her latest film The Idea of You along with her co-actor Nicholas Galitzine.
As the conversation unfolded, Galitzine kept tabs on the game's progression. Hathaway, an avid football enthusiast, was momentarily distracted when she got to know about Trossard's goal.
Hathaway celebrated the goal with a 'I Love You' scream and her reaction quickly became the focal point of attention on social media. When the interviewer joined the call, Hathaway explained her loyalty to the Gunners.
Within minutes, clips of her astonished expression spread like wildfire across platforms, accompanied by a flurry of reactions from fans and supporters.
