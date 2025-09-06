Menu
Anoop Lokkur’s debut Kannada film ‘Don’t Tell Mother’ selected for Busan International Film Festival

It is a non-competitive category, which features “new and/or representative films by Asian filmmakers”.
05 September 2025
05 September 2025
