Anti-war films to be showcased in IFFK, that begins today

As many as 175 films from 81 countries, including 26 Oscar entries, will be screened at the week-long International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Sudanese film Goodbye Julia, which was the first Sudanese film to feature at the Cannes Film Festival, will be the opening film at the 28th edition of IFFK.

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Bengaluru-based Sthree Thaal Tharang, an instrumental ensemble of female artists, will perform during the inaugural ceremony.