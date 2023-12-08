Anti-war films to be showcased in IFFK, that begins today

As many as 175 films from 81 countries, including 26 Oscar entries, will be screened at the week-long International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.
Sudanese film Goodbye Julia, which was the first Sudanese film to feature at the Cannes Film Festival, will be the opening film at the 28th edition of IFFK.
Bollywood actor Nana Patekar will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Bengaluru-based Sthree Thaal Tharang, an instrumental ensemble of female artists, will perform during the inaugural ceremony.
Several films depicting resistance against war may get attention in the backdrop of the ongoing Israel - Palestine conflicts. Palestinian drama films Omar and Degrade, the American anti-war film 'Paths of Glory' and the German drama film Crescendo are among the anti-war and violent films to be screened. Joseph's Son, a Manipuri film that portrays the hardships of Manipur amidst the violence, will be also screened.
Films by eight female directors that depict the concerns, anxiety and emotions of women around the world and three animated films from Poland, Iran and Spain will be also screened.
Commemorating the centenary celebrations of Mrinal Sen, five films by the celebrated filmmaker will be screened during the festival. As many as 14 films are included in the competition section of the festival. 12,000 delegates are participating in the much-acclaimed festival being held in 15 venues.