Apple announces annual Apple Music Award 2020 winners

Cupertino-based technology major on Thursday (November 19) announced Apple Music Award 2020 edition.

The company honours music artists in five categories and the winners for global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year are hand-selected by Apple Music’s global editorial team consisting of renowned experts of the field.

And the awards for Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data that is reflective of what Apple Music subscribers have been listening to in 2020.

“The Apple Music Awards is our opportunity to recognize and honor the incredible artists who we feel have deeply impacted and inspired the world and our customers, and helped us feel connected through music this year,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.



Lil Baby won the Artist of the Year category of Apple Music Awards 2020. Credit: Apple



“We have an exciting week of music planned in December and are very much looking forward to celebrating together with these artists and their fans, " Schusser added.

Apple Music Award 2020 winners' list:

Artist of the Year: Lil Baby

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion

Songwriter of the Year: Taylor Swift

Top Song of the Year: 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch

Top Album of the Year: 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial' by Roddy Ricch

The Apple Music Awards celebration kicks off on December 14, with a week of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more streaming worldwide on Apple Music, Apple Music TV, and the Apple TV app.