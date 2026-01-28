Menu
Arijit Singh's exit from playback revives focus on past feud with Salman Khan

It was a controversy that dominated headlines for years and is now being revisited by many fans of the singer, who has sung the patriotic number "Maatrubhumi" for Khan's new film "Battle of Galwan".
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 13:23 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 13:23 IST
