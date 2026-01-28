<p>Following a series of legal setbacks, the production of <em>Jana Nayagan</em>—Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated farewell film—KVN Productions has decided to withdraw their court case. This decision follows an intensive discussion with Vijay and other key members involved in the project.</p><p>The decision was taken after the Madras High Court set aside the single judge’s order that favoured actor Vijay’s film and ordered the matter back to the single judge for a fresh hearing of the writ petition, further delaying the movie's release.</p><p>The production has decided to come to terms with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and approach the Revising Committee, as suggested by the CBFC. The makers even agreed to implement all the changes and modifications recommended by the CBFC to ensure a hassle-free certification process.</p>.Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani: Divas who've mastered the Art of Wearing White.<p>After a month-long legal battle failed to resolve the certification delays, the makers are now prioritising a smooth release to theaters. This move is being hailed by industry insiders as a wise resolution, and they are expecting that this move will ensure that the movie reaches the audience without further hurdles.</p><p>“The makers of <em>Jana Nayagan</em> have reached a strategic turning point, opting to settle this matter outside the court. They have decided to consider CBFC’s recommendations to avoid further financial damage. With the film riding on a massive Rs 500 crore budget, the 21-day delay has already triggered refund demands from distributors and intense pressure from OTT partners. To combat the project from being eclipsed by the legal hurdle, the production house has opted this way and has prioritised a swift theatrical window over continued legal deadlock,” said a source close to the project.</p><p>Directed by H Vinoth and backed by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner KVN Productions, <em>Jana Nayagan</em> is a high-octane political action thriller. The film stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The powerhouse supporting cast includes veteran actors like Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.</p>