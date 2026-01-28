Menu
'Jana Nayagan' censor row: KVN Productions to withdraw court case to fast-track the release of Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film

This decision follows an intensive discussion with Vijay and other key members involved in the project.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 14:43 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 14:43 IST
Entertainment NewsThalapathy VijayCBFCTrendingh vinothCBFC certificatekvn productions

