Arjun Janya and Diljit Dosanjh inspire me: Jaskaran Singh

I have been a big fan of the south Indian cinema and its music. In 2018, I participated in ‘Saregamapa Tamil’ and became a finalist. Soon with the Covid-19 pandemic, everything came to a standstill. I then participated in ‘Indian Idol Telugu’. A few songs from there went viral and I received calls from Telugu music directors. I recorded a few songs but I didn’t get the kind of response I wanted. I went back to Punjab and did shows there and other parts of north India.