As a protest, 'Salaar' makers withdraw shows from PVR, INOX & Miraj cinemas in South

The biggest cinematic clash of 2023, Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, is around the corner and with each passing day the excitement and craze for these films are skyrocketing.

While the craze amongst fans and cinegoers is at its peak, a decision by the Salaar makers has sent shockwaves not just in the film circuit but also among fans across the nation.

Hombale Films, the makers of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, has decided not to release their film in PVR, INOX and Miraj Cinemas in South Market. This comes after the multiplexes' alleged unfair distribution of screens in North India.

It is believed that PVR Inox and Miraj has shown immense interest in Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki over Prabhas and Prashant Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

The bias towards one star has reportedly made the makers of Salaar unhappy. The makers feel everyone deserves a fair space as we all are one family. Prabhas is a pan-India star and this treatment is not something anyone will appreciate.

"Our stand on this is very much firm and no one can change that, however, things can be worked upon, we’re still on talking terms and will soon come to a conclusion once they agree to be fair and provide sufficient screens to our films not just in South but across India," the makers said.

As the release day draws closer, buzz surrounding the film is gaining momentum, and it is possible that there may be some positive development on this front in the next 24-48 hours.

On the other side, CEO Of Cinepolis, Devang Sampat shared his excitement for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire and talked about the film saying, "We're thrilled about the Salaar trailer featuring Prabhas and other prominent stars from the Telugu cinema industry, all under the visionary direction of the esteemed filmmaker Prashanth Neel, known for his monumental success with KGF. Anticipation for this film is soaring, indicating it's set to be a blockbuster, not just in the South but also nationwide."

Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.