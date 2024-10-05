As Coldplay tickets spark outrage in India, Oasis US tour brings controversy across the Atlantic

Laura Dooley, global head of government relations at StubHub, said in a statement to Bloomberg on Friday that the tickets the company is selling are legitimate.

“Tickets may appear on resale marketplaces before public on-sale because many industry stakeholders, such as season ticket holders, sponsors, and professional resellers, receive early access – this was the case with Oasis,” Dooley said.

Vivid Seats responded similarly that its Oasis tickets were purchased and owned by sellers and also included tickets from the company’s Seat Saver program, which allows fans to have a seller purchase a ticket on their behalf.

“It is very common for professional sellers to have access to tickets before a public sale starts, for a variety of reasons, including sponsorship deals and season ticket relationships,” Vivid Seats said in its statement.

The Oasis tour drew global interest after the band announced that they would be reuniting 15 years after splitting up. The group, which broke up following disagreements between two founding members, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, is known for 1990s hits such as Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back in Anger.

After tickets went on sale for the tour’s UK dates, the sales drew controversy for their use of “dynamic pricing” that saw dramatic shifts in value amid the surge in demand. The band said it would ditch that pricing mechanism for its US dates, with Ticketmaster advertising values of $81 to $381 when the seats went on sale. Premium seats and ticket packages cost more.

Live Nation has been under fire for its own ticket sale practices. The Department of Justice is suing the ticket provider over allegedly monopolizing live concert markets.