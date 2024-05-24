Ashika Ranganath comes on board for Chiranjeevi’s 'Vishwambhara'

Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated magnum opus, Vishwambhara, stands as a pinnacle project for director Vassishta and the esteemed production house UV Creations. Vassishta, seizing the moment, aims to craft a memorable film for mega fans and cinephiles, while UV Creations spares no effort in elevating the movie to grand proportions.
Amid this cinematic spectacle, the makers of Vishwambhara extended a warm welcome to the alluring Ashika Ranganath. Having left a lasting impression with her stunning looks and exceptional performance in Naa Saami Ranga, Ashika now joins the illustrious cast to portray a significant role in the movie.
The timeless beauty, Trisha Krishnan, stars opposite Chiranjeevi as the female lead, alongside a stellar ensemble cast comprising other esteemed actors.
Produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod, this fantasy action-adventure promises to captivate audiences. Renowned composer MM Keeravani, fresh off an Oscar win, lends his musical genius, while the acclaimed cinematographer Chota K Naidu brings his vision to life.
Prepare for an unforgettable journey as Vishwambhara is set to captivate audiences on Sankranthi in 2025, releasing on January 10th.
Published 24 May 2024, 09:29 IST