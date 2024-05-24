Ashika Ranganath comes on board for Chiranjeevi’s 'Vishwambhara'

Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated magnum opus, Vishwambhara, stands as a pinnacle project for director Vassishta and the esteemed production house UV Creations. Vassishta, seizing the moment, aims to craft a memorable film for mega fans and cinephiles, while UV Creations spares no effort in elevating the movie to grand proportions.

Amid this cinematic spectacle, the makers of Vishwambhara extended a warm welcome to the alluring Ashika Ranganath. Having left a lasting impression with her stunning looks and exceptional performance in Naa Saami Ranga, Ashika now joins the illustrious cast to portray a significant role in the movie.