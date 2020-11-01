'Autobiography' deals with my professional journey: Rapper Loka on debut album

Mumbai-based rapper Loka says that his debut album Autobiography is a celebration of his struggles as a singer and highlights his views about the 'world around him'. In an email interview with DH, he added that it is not easy to be an independent performer as the Indian hip-hop market is not too strong. He also highlighted that an artist can survive only if he has command over the technical aspects of the craft.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to work on your debut album Autobiography?

My listeners and the world around me encouraged me to write (work on) by autobiography. It deals with my journey while highlighting my feeling towards the world. My musicality ( musical preferences) is another aspect of the album.

Why is the album titled Autobiography?

The album is titled Autobiography as it revolves around it my journey while focusing on the people around me. It talks about the way in which I made a name for myself while touching upon my struggles in the music industry.

The most challenging song in the album?

OOH was arguably the most challenging song from the album. It took me a while to get the melody and the lyrics right. I had not worked on a song even while collaborating with other artists.



How easy or difficult is it for an independent artist to find an audience?

It is difficult because the Indian hip-hop (scene) is still evolving and not many artists have made it (big)). In fact, a lot are still struggling. You need to be good at it with the technical aspects and the writing.

As a musician, how did you find the movie Gully Boy?

I'm not aware of it because I have not watched it.

What are your future plans?

I would really want to drop albums and collaborate with artists. The idea is to do more music.