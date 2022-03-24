'Baahubali 2', 'Magadheera' and 'Eega': 5 S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Maverick filmmaker S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is slated to hit the screens on March 25 much to the delight of movie buffs. This will be his first release after the blockbuster Baahubali 2, which premiered in theatres in 2017. The biggie has garnered a fair deal of attention due to the fact that it features two A-list heroes--Jr NTR and Ram Charan-- as the parallel leads, a clear indication that it has the potential to emerge as a gamechanger for all concerned. With the 'RRR Storm' set to begin, here is a look at five moves that bear testimony to Rajamouli's talent.

Baahubali 2 (2017)

The period drama was a sequel to the 2015 hit Baahubali and revolved around what happens when Mahendra Baahubali, played by Prabhas, locks horns with Rana Daggubati's Bhallaldeva to avenge his father. The film featured 'Darling' in a double role and established him as a pan-India star. The flick proved to be a treat for the mass audience courtesy of its memorable dialogues and flawless elevation scenes. The cast included Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar.

Eega (2012)

The fantasy drama revolved around what happens when a simpleton, played by Nani, is reincarnated as a housefly after being killed by an obsessive womaniser played by Kannada superstar Sudeep. Rajamouli brought this promising premise to life on the big screen through a combination of simple, moving sequences and top-notch CGI. The well-received movie, simultaneously shot in Tamil as Naan Ee, was dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi.

Magadheera (2009)

Ram Charan emerged as a force to reckon with when he headlined Magadheera, Rajamouli's most ambitious before the Baahubali saga. which explored the concept of reincarnation. The film established the 'Mega Power Star' as a mass hero, hitting the right notes with its detailed screenplay and production values. It starred Kajal Aggarwal as the female protagonist and proved to be a memorable release for her.

Yamadonga (2007)

Rajamouli gave strong proof of his active imagination when he collaborated with Tarak for Yamadonga, a fantasy drama that had shades of the yesteryear classic Yamagola. It gave Jr NTR enough scope for his acting chops, emerging as one of the biggest hits of his career. It featured an iconic sequence in which 'Jakanna' brought the legendary Sr NTR, Tarak's grandfather, to life on the big screen through archive footage. Yamadonga starred Priyamani and Mamta Mohandas as the leading ladies. The supporting cast included Ali, Khushbu, 'Collection King' Mohan Babu and Jaya Prakash Reddy.

Vikramarkudu (2006)

The ace storyteller helped Ravi Teja score a massive blockbuster when he collaborated with him for the action-packed masala drama Vikramarkudu, which revolved around what happens when a cop and his lookalike's lives get intertwined following a twist of fate. the 'Mass Maharaja' scored a homerun with his impeccable timing and the action scenes. His chemistry with Anushka too proved to be one of the highlights of the biggie. Vikramarkudu was remade in multiple languages, which helped it attain a pan-India fan following.