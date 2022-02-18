'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer review: Akshay Kumar makes one deadly gangster in 'massy' action-comedy

'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer: A treat for the mases

Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  Feb 18 2022, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 14:08 ist
The official poster of 'Bachchhan Paandey'. Credit: Twitter/@akshaykumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday unveiled the official trailer of his latest movie Bachchhan Paandey, giving his fans a reason to rejoice. The video features the seasoned performer in the role of a 'godfather' from the Hindi heartland and proves to be a treat for the mass audience. His swag and menacing new look are hard to miss. Here are the key takeaways from the trailer.
 

Akshay turns 'bad man'

Bachchhan Paandey, an adaptation of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda, features Akshay in the role of a gangster from the Hindi heartland in the biggie. Judging by the trailer, his character is a violent individual with a heart (and eye) of stone who thrashes people just for the heck of it. His lungi-clad avatar and 'shuddh desi' Hindi indicate that the flick will cater to those who liked his work in the blockbuster Rowdy Rathore and the commercially-unsuccessful Tashan. The trailer features a slew of catchy dialogues, suggesting that this could be something special.

'Akki' in action mode

Akshay has over the years emerged as one of Bollywood's favourite action stars. He consolidated this image with the Khiladi movies and Rowdy Rathore. Bachchhan Paandey's trailer does justice to this image. The fight scenes are a bit over-the-top, as is often in the case in the 'filmi duniya', but manage to elevate the character to new heights. 

Some romantic tadka

Romance has always been an integral part of 'masala' cinema. Bachchhan Paandey appears to be no exception on this front. Jacqueline Fernandes plays the hero's love interest. She, however, does not get too much scope in the trailer. That said, her vibrant look is a treat for fans.

Strong supporting cast

Arshad Warsi, widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most underrated actors, impresses with his comic timing. The trailer features a reference to Circuit, his character from the Munnabhai franchise, which makes it all the more memorable. His sequences with Kriti Sanon stand out as the Heropanti star surprisingly manages to complement him quite well. The 'ghode lag gaye' sequence is a case in point.  Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra too appear in the trailer but not a lot is revealed about their roles. 
 

 

